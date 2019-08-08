Man bludgeoned to death in Punjabi Bagh

A 45-year-old man was bludgeoned to death in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shakeel Ahmed, a resident of Mehrauli, they said.

According to the police, they received a call on the early hours of Tuesday saying that a labourer died of electrocution in Punjabi Bagh. After reaching the spot, they found Ahmed lying unconscious in an office where medical equipments are being repaired. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said

During investigation, it was found that Ahmed was working as a mechanic in the company. His relative Naushad Aalam (31), a resident of west Sagarpur also works there.

Aalam told the police that he found Ahmed lying on the floor when he came downstairs for some work. He also told the police that Ahmed suffered an electric shock. However, the post-mortem report revealed that Ahmed died due to head injuries and not of electrocution, the police said.

“The police grew suspicious and they called Aalam for questioning. On sustained interrogation, he broke down and told the police that he had killed Ahmed as he suspected him of having an illicit relationship with his wife,” said Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (West).

When Aalam and Ahmed were in the office, the accused hit Ahmed’s head with a hammer following which he fell unconscious. Thereafter, he kicked the diseased several times. Later, he washed the hammer and rolled a tape around it and created a false story, the police said.