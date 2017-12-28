Man bludgeoned to death in Dwarka

A 22-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death at his rented accommodation in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar on Wednesday. The police suspect the involvement of his room-mate, who is absconding, in the alleged murder.

The victim, Gaurav, was a native of Uttar Pardesh and worked as an electrician in a marriage hall.

According to the police, Gaurav went to sleep in his rented room right behind the marriage hall along with a few friends on Tuesday.

“On Wednesday afternoon, however, when Gaurav didn’t come out of the room, a staffer went inside to check on him, and found him dead,” said a senior police officer, adding that prime facie the victim was bludgeoned with a hammer as his face was crushed beyond recognition.

The victim was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhayay Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) has been registered.

When the police questioned the victim’s friends and colleagues, it was revealed that his immediate room-mate was nowhere to be found.