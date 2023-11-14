HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man dies after neighbour hurls cracker at him in U.P.

Police teams formed to nab the accused Pradeep, who was an acquaintance of the victim Afzal

November 14, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 04:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man died in Ghaziabad’s Jhandapur on Deepavali after a neighbour injured him by throwing a firecracker at him, the police said on Monday.

An officer said the incident was reported around 11 p.m. on Sunday, after which a team reached the hospital where the victim, Afzal alias Natu, was admitted. The team discovered that he died on arrival due to heavy blood loss after rupturing a vein.

A case has been filed under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and teams have been formed to nab the accused Pradeep, whose friends and relatives are being questioned on his whereabouts, he added.

CCTV footage of the incident shared widely on social media showed that Pradeep was among a group of men bursting crackers in the area and he threw one at Afzal on seeing him pass by.

Bhaskar Verma, Sahibabad Deputy Superintendent of Police, said, “Pradeep and Afzal were acquaintances and the death of the latter was an unfortunate accident. They were migrant labourers belonging to Bihar and Jharkhand, respectively.”

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / police / crime / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.