Man dies after neighbour hurls cracker at him in U.P.

November 14, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 04:04 am IST - New Delhi

A 35-year-old man died in Ghaziabad’s Jhandapur on Deepavali after a neighbour injured him by throwing a firecracker at him, the police said on Monday.

An officer said the incident was reported around 11 p.m. on Sunday, after which a team reached the hospital where the victim, Afzal alias Natu, was admitted. The team discovered that he died on arrival due to heavy blood loss after rupturing a vein.

A case has been filed under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and teams have been formed to nab the accused Pradeep, whose friends and relatives are being questioned on his whereabouts, he added.

CCTV footage of the incident shared widely on social media showed that Pradeep was among a group of men bursting crackers in the area and he threw one at Afzal on seeing him pass by.

Bhaskar Verma, Sahibabad Deputy Superintendent of Police, said, “Pradeep and Afzal were acquaintances and the death of the latter was an unfortunate accident. They were migrant labourers belonging to Bihar and Jharkhand, respectively.”