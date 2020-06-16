Man beats youth to death over theft suspicion

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for beating a youth to death over suspicion of theft in south east Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin on Tuesday, police said.
DCP (South-East), R.P. Meena, said that the accused has been identified as Mehtab, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan, who allegedly killed Gautam, a resident of Govindpuri.
The police said that a PCR call was received regarding a murder at a DDA Park near Baba Bhure Shah Dargah. When the police reached the spot, the body was found with bruises on chest, back and thighs after which a murder case was registered.
During investigation, it was revealed that Mehtab caught the victim suspecting that he had stolen his mobile phone. “The accused tied him to an e-rickshaw and beat him up with iron rods and plastic pipes,” Mr. Meena said.
