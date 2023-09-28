Man beaten to death in Delhi for allegedly stealing banana from temple

September 28, 2023 02:55 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - New Delhi

A 26-year-old man was tied to an electric pole and beaten to death in northeast Delhi’s Sundar Nagri area on Tuesday on suspicion of theft, police said on Wednesday.

The family alleged that Isar was beaten to death only for stealing a banana from a temple in the neighbourhood.

“Is this how anybody should be punished? Locals claimed he was found stealing a banana. How can anybody tie a person to a pole and beat them to death?” asked Mr. Isar’s sister Imrana, standing in front of their one-bedroom house in clustered Sunder Nagri.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday at the G4 block in Nand Nagri’s Sunder Nagri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said Abdul Wajid, 60, a fruit vendor, informed the police claiming that his son Mr. Isar succumbed to his injuries after he was assaulted on suspicion of theft.

Aamir’s mother Rani, a neighbour, said her son was on his way to coaching when he saw Mr. Isar. “He asked Aamir to help him reach home around 3 p.m., and four boys brought him home in a rickshaw,” Ms. Rani said.

Mr. Isar succumbed to his injuries at his house. On being asked why he was not taken to hospital by his sisters, the DCP said they were waiting for their father to return.

PCR call delay

Mr. Wajid made a PCR call around 10.46 p.m. The body was shifted to the GTB hospital and post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday, the DCP said. He said the family was consulting relatives and family members on the sequence of events, leading to PCR call delay.

At the cemetery, Mr. Wajid, who held on his gamcha to cover his face, remembers his last conversation with his son. He told The Hindu, “Isar wasn’t able to speak. He told me some men caught him and accused him of stealing at a Ganapati stall. He told me the boys tied him to an electric pole, and thrashed him with sticks, and left him injured at the spot.”

The DCP, however, said they were verifying the facts. “Only the accused can corroborate the events, and we are identifying the persons,” he added.

Police have registered a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) and the investigation is under way.

According to Ms. Imrana, 22, Isar left home on Monday night after dinner. He had gone to sleep on the rooftop, and later he went out. She got to know about her brother’s incident on Tuesday when they saw videos of her brother being circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Severe injuries

Ms. Imrana said she saw her brother with injuries on the feet, hands, head. His nails were broken and he was not able to bear the pain. “I offered him water but he couldn’t drink, he suffered a painful death,” Ms. Imrana said.

Mr. Isar leaves behind Ms. Imrana and three other sisters, along with his father, who is the sole breadwinner of the family.

Mr. Isar works as a daily wage labourer and locals remember him for doing small-time chores that earn ₹20-30-50 every day.

“If one wanted to get a piece of furniture picked up, if one wanted to get bricks transferred to another location, Isar would help people for small amounts,” Ms. Rani said.

The incident spot is around five to 10 minutes away from Mr. Isar’s home. The entire colony is a mix of Muslim and Hindu residents.

Paramilitary force personnel have been deployed in the area.