Man beaten to death ‘for stealing banana’

September 28, 2023 - NEW DELHI:

Israr Ahmad, a 26-year-old man suffering from intellectual disability, was tied to an electricity pole, assaulted, and beaten to death on suspicion of theft in north-east Delhi’s Sunder Nagri on Tuesday, the police said.

The police have apprehended seven persons, including a minor, for the assault and lodged a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) at the Nand Nagri police station.

“The accused persons disclosed that around 5 a.m., they caught Israr lurking near a Ganpati pandal and suspected him of theft,” DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

“When Israr couldn’t answer the questions posed by the suspects, they tied him to an electric pole and thrashed him,” the DCP said.

The accused have been identified as Kamal, 23, Manoj, 19, Kishan, 19, Pappu, 24, Lucky, 19, and Yunus, 20.

Mr. Tirkey said the arrests will be made on the basis of further investigation.

The victim’s family has alleged that Israr was brutally assaulted for stealing a banana from the makeshift Ganpati pandal in the neighbourhood.

A purported video of the assault, which went viral on Wednesday, shows the victim being beaten even as he pleads for mercy. The assailants can also be heard hurling abuses at Israr.

The incident happened at Sunder Nagri’s G4 Block, a few metres from the house of the victim, who succumbed to his injuries a few hours later, an officer said.

Abdul Wajid, 60, Israr’s father, recalled the last conversation with his son.

“Israr was in a lot of pain. He told me that some men had caught hold of him in the morning and accused him of stealing a banana. He said the assailants then tied him up to an electricity pole, thrashed him with sticks, and left him at the spot,” Mr. Wajid said.

Security beef up

The DCP said nearly 50 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in the communally sensitive area. Parts of north-east Delhi were wracked by communal riots in February 2020. The violence lasted around four days and led to the deaths of at least 53 people.

The deceased’s sister, Imrana, said Israr left home sometime after having dinner on Monday night without informing the family. He was spotted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday by his friend, Aamir, who was on his way to a coaching centre.

“He asked Aamir for help to reach home. Four boys brought him [Israr] home in a rickshaw,” Aamir’s mother, Rani, said.

The street where Israr was spotted by his friend is a densely populated area near his home. However, several residents The Hindu spoke to said they had never seen the victim in the locality.

Israr succumbed to his injuries around 7 p.m., half an hour after his father reached home. A few hours later, Mr. Wajid made a PCR call, following which a police team reached the spot and the deceased was shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where his post-mortem was conducted.

Died of haemorrhage

“Doctors found blunt force injuries all over Israr’s body, including back, arms, and legs. The cause of death is said to be shock and haemorrhage,” an officer said.

Israr, who worked as a daily-wage labourer, is survived by four sisters and Mr. Wajid, a fruit seller and the family’s breadwinner.

“I got to know about my brother’s plight only after someone forwarded the videos of the assault to me. We saw injury marks all over his body. He died a painful death,” Imrana said.

