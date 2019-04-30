Man beaten to death for not returning phone

A 37-year-old man was beaten to death in Outer North Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on Sunday night allegedly over not returning a mobile phone. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that the victim identified as Jitender who used to live in a room in Kadipur cremation ground was killed by Sushil (23), a priest at the ground, Vijender (24) and Mahipal (42).

The police said that they received a call around 7 a.m. from the head priest of the cremation ground who stated that a body was lying there with external injuries. When the police reached the spot, the man was identified as Jitender, hailing from Meerut, who had come to meet his brother in Delhi. A murder case was registered and investigation was taken up.

During investigation, police were informed that Sushil and the victim were roommates “His [Sushil’s] movements were suspicious and he was about to leave the city when he was caught. The case was worked out within half an hour,” Mr. Sharma said.

During interrogation, Sushil allegedly told the police that Jitender had been staying at the room in the cremation ground for the last three days. “There was a dispute between the deceased and Sushil alias Ajay over a mobile phone and some other items. Jitender was not returning the mobile phone and other articles of accused Sushil,” Mr. Sharma said.

According to the police, Sushil then called Vijender, a tailor, and Mahipal, a milk dairy owner, and the three of them thrashed the victim with lathis on Sunday night. “When the victim became unconscious, the three of them fled the spot,” the officer said.