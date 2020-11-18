Man beaten to death by stepsons

A 45-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his stepsons and their accomplices following a quarrel in Sangam Vihar, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the victim has been identified as Ajay Tiwari who was attacked by his stepsons — Raman (22) and Omprakash (24) along with their accomplices Yogesh (26), Neeraj Gupta (26) and Arjun Solanki (20) on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. While the four have been arrested, efforts are being made to arrest Raman, the police said.

According to the police, Ajay and his stepsons often quarrelled following his marriage with their widowed mother in 2007. She has three children, including two sons — accused — and a daughter from her first husband while a 13-year-old daughter with Ajay. The victim lived with his family on the ground floor of a two-storey building while his elder sister Sangeeta and mother lived on the first floor.

The police said that Ajay was taken to AIIMS after being thrashed where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered under sections of the IPC, Mr. Thakur said.

Ajay’s sister allegedly told the police that he and his stepchildren often had minor quarrels over his drinking habits and on that day too, they had a quarrel following which she took Ajay to her house. Later, around 10 p.m., the accused came and beat the victim up.

When the sister tried to intervene, the accused abused her too. Ajay threw pots on Raman’s car following which Raman and Arjun fled from the spot but returned after 10-15 minutes along with his brother Om Prakash and others.

The police said that the accused forcibly entered the sister’s house after breaking the door as Ajay was inside. They beat him and fled away when Ajay became unconscious, the police said.