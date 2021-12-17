Man beaten to death at Trilokpuri

A 25-year-old man has been allegedly beaten to death by around 7 persons on suspicion of theft in east Delhi's Trilokpuri on Tuesday.

As per officials, the deceased, identified as Shabbir Khan, was reportedly brutally assaulted with stones and bricks during the incident. The main accused has been identified as Keshav (25) and has been arrested from his house.

According to DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap, they received a PCR call from locals about Shabbir lying unconscious outside Central Park in Trilokpuri. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

During interrogation, Shabbir allegedly confessed that the incident occurred when he was roaming with his friends inside a park around 3 a.m. According to police, the accused were inebriated and suspected Shabbir of fleeing after stealing their phone and eventually thrashed him to death.