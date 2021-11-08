Man beaten to death, 4 arrested

Delhi Police on Sunday said that a 22-year-old man died while his friend was injured after four men, who were drunk, allegedly beat them up with bricks in a robbery bid on the night of Deepavali in Outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar.

The accused, Nikhil Pal, Vijay, Shushil and Ashok, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said the deceased has been identified as Ankit Jaiswal, who used to repair air conditioners and refrigerators. The injured, Anand Kumar Jha (20), is a resident of north Delhi’s Burari. He is being treated at a city hospital.

According to the case records, the incident occurred on the intervening night of November 4 and 5 when Jaiswal and Mr. Jha were going on a bike.

The DCP said the four men pushed the duo off their motorbike and hit them with bricks before snatching their phones. “When our PCR van reached the spot, a person was found in an unconscious state and he was taken to BJRM Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the DCP said, adding that a murder case has been registered at Swaroop Colony police station.