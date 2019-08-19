Man beaten to death; 4 arrested

Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man in outer Delhi’s Ranhola, the police said on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Rajendra Singh Sagar said Netram, from Rajasthan’s Alwar and a resident of Ranhola, was killed on Friday for allegedly having a relationship with the sister of one of the accused.

After a tip-off, the police nabbed Ambika Prasad (38), his brother Ranjit and their associates Anil and Deshraj from Vasant Vihar on Sunday early morning.

Three on the run

The police said a manhunt has been launched to nab three others, who were involved in the crime.

Ambika has over 20 cases registered against him under the Excise and Arms Act and runs a liquor trade, they added.

Netram used to work under him.

“The accused thrashed Netram and one of them brought him to a hospital and then fled from the spot. They informed his father in Alwar that it was an accident,” he said. While the accused tried to stage it as an accident, an inquiry revealed that Netram had been killed. The police then zeroed in on the accused.

During interrogation, Ambika said his married sister, who used to live in Ambedkar Nagar, went missing about 10 months ago and that they had reported that as well.

Recently, they got to know that she was living in a rented accommodation in Alwar with Netram. The accused brought her back to Delhi a few days ago.

“The accused was informed by a close relative that the sister was in a relationship with Netram. They were angry at him for not informing them while still working for them,” Mr. Sagar said.

The police added that a murder case has been registered.