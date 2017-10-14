Man attempts suicide at Faridabad metro station

Services on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) were affected briefly on Friday morning after a man attempted to commit suicide at a Faridabad metro station.

A CISF officer said the incident happened around 7.40 a.m. at Mewala Maharajpur metro station.

“Ajmer Singh Sandhu, aged about 50 years, jumped in front of the train from platform No. 2 and sustained injuries to the face. He was shifted to a hospital. A detailed report is awaited,” said the officer.

The reason behind the alleged suicide bid is unclear. He is a resident of Springfield Colony in Sector 31 of Faridabad.

The suicide bid caused inconvenience to the passengers with the trains finding it difficult to manage the morning rush. The services were restored after a delay as one track was blocked till the time the man was taken away.

The DMRC said there was no snag but a minor delay due to the suicide bid of a passenger at Mewala Maharajpur station.