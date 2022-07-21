Man attacks wife, daughters; one succumbs to injuries

Police teams deployed to nab the accused

An 18-year-old girl was killed while her two siblings and mother were left injured after her father attacked her mother over a quarrel in north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, the police said on Thursday.

DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said they received a PCR call that a man had attacked his wife and daughters with a piece of glass. The injured were admitted to GTB Hospital.

Daughters intervened

On inquiry, it was revealed that one Deep Sain, 45, a resident of Johripur, had a quarrel with his wife after which he attacked her with pieces of window glass. After hearing the mother’s cry, the daughters intervened to save their mother but the father attacked them too.

“One of the daughters received injury in her stomach while the others received injuries on the chests and hands. Later, the accused fled the spot. The injured called one of their relatives to help them to the hospital,” DCP Sain said.

During treatment, the 18-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries while another daughter aged 23-year-old is under treatment. The mother and a 21-year-old daughter have been discharged. “Police teams have been deployed to nab the accused,” the police said.