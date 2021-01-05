Man attacks shopkeeper, tries to snatch bag of cash

A 76-year-old shopkeeper was attacked during a robbery bid in east Delhi’s Shakarpur, the police said on Monday.
The victim, Brijmohan Gupta, runs a grocery shop at Ganesh Nagar, they said.
The incident took place on Saturday at 10 p.m. when Gupta and his helper were returning home from the shop.
Suddenly, a man intercepted them and tried to rob the bag, which contained cash. He also injured him with a sharp object, an officer said. His helper somehow managed to snatch the bag back while the accused managed to flee the spot. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.
A case under a relevant section was registered and investigation is under way, the officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath