Man attacks shopkeeper, tries to snatch bag of cash

Video went viral on social media

A 76-year-old shopkeeper was attacked during a robbery bid in east Delhi’s Shakarpur, the police said on Monday.

The victim, Brijmohan Gupta, runs a grocery shop at Ganesh Nagar, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday at 10 p.m. when Gupta and his helper were returning home from the shop.

Suddenly, a man intercepted them and tried to rob the bag, which contained cash. He also injured him with a sharp object, an officer said. His helper somehow managed to snatch the bag back while the accused managed to flee the spot. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

A case under a relevant section was registered and investigation is under way, the officer said.