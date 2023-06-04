Man attacks female colleague with knife, kills self 

June 04, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - New Delhi

A 24-year-old man attacked his 19-year-old female colleague with a knife before killing himself at a private firm in Rohini’s Begampur area, the police said on Saturday. They added that the woman survived the attack as other colleagues came to her rescue.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. on Friday at their Rohini Sector 24 office when Amit, a resident of JJ Colony, Sector 25, attacked Tannupriya Sharma, a resident of Rithala, and tried to slit her throat. She sustained a cut injury on her neck and stab wounds on her hands while trying to fend off the attack, the police added.

A senior police officer said the woman was rushed to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital by her colleagues. She was discharged on Saturday morning. Her father Sanjeev Sharma said she was out of danger but unable to speak properly due to her injuries.

The assailant, who worked as an exhibition stall designer in the company, later locked himself in one of the rooms and ended his life. “It was a case of one-sided love. The woman started avoiding him and had stopped talking to him,” the officer added.

The incident comes close on the heels of the murder of a 16-year-old girl who was stabbed multiple times by her male friend in north-west Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area in full public glare on May 28. Earlier in May, a 21-year-old BA student of Greater Noida’s Shiv Nadar University was shot dead by her classmate after which he returned to his hostel room and shot himself.

‘Never mentioned him’

The 19-year-old woman’s father said his daughter is also into stall designing and works at the company owned by Amit’s sister and brother-in-law. “But she never told us anything about this man, or if he was troubling her. She liked working there,” Mr. Sharma told The Hindu.

Mr. Sharma said that they came to know about the incident from their daughter. “She later called us from a colleague’s phone and informed about it. From what her colleagues told us, there was no argument between them and the man suddenly attacked her. She was not even friends with him,” he said.

He added that among those who saved his daughter was also Amit’s sister. “She [Amit’s sister] is pregnant and I am worried about her too. Hope she didn’t get injured while saving my daughter,” he said.

Ms. Tannupriya — the eldest among three siblings — finished school last year and started working in the company about seven months ago.

“After school, she couldn’t get into a college of her choice. So, she decided to gain some experience. She wants to pursue a career in graphic design. That’s why I helped her get this job through a contact,” said the father, who is also a graphic designer.

Mr. Sharma said, “She was planning to go to college this year but now that this has happened, we’re too scared to send her away from us,” he said.

The police said that a case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and a post-mortem examination has been conducted of the deceased’s body.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

