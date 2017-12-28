Man attacked with knives for not buying protein supplement

A 29-year-old restaurant owner was allegedly attacked with knives and beaten up by his gym instructor in the early hours of Tuesday allegedly for arguing and not buying protein supplements from the gym. The police on Wednesday said they have arrested one person in connection with the case and are looking for others.

‘Threatened to kill’

Mayur Khari, owner of a restaurant in Kamla Nagar and a resident of Chandrawal, alleged that the gym instructor, Vicky, called him and asked him to meet up at Malka Gunj Chowk late on Monday night.

“When I reached there with a friend on my bike around 1 a.m, Vicky was standing with about eight other men, including gym owner Manjeet. They were all drunk and waiting for me with knives in their hands,” alleged Mr. Khari, adding that the accused threatened to kill him.

The accused allegedly pulled Mr. Khari off his bike and started beating him up before using the knives. “I managed to save my face but the knife pierced through my right thigh after which I fell and they beat me up,” he alleged. As locals gathered to help, the accused fled the spot.

Mr. Khari’s friend took him to a nearby hospital where he underwent medical examination and was discharged. Meanwhile, the police were called who registered a case.

Mr. Khari said he had joined the gym around 18 months ago. The gym started selling protein supplements a few months back and hd allegedly asked the victim to buy the product, which he refused.

Trainer absconding

“Because I didn’t buy the product, the instructor stopped training me and started bad mouthing about me. I confronted him on many occasions but he said there’s no problem. On one occasion, the conversation turned into an argument but was resolved later. He, however, harboured ill feelings for me,” he claimed.

DCP (North) Jatin Narwal said that a casehas been registered. “Manjeet has been arrested. Others have been identified, including the trainer Vicky, but are absconding. Efforts are on to find them,” he added.