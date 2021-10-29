Man attacked with blade near HC gate, one held

Staff Reporter

29 October 2021 01:35 IST

A man was allegedly attacked with a blade near the parking space outside one of the gates of the Delhi High Court on Thursday, the police said, adding that one person has been detained in connection with the case.

The police said the victim has been identified as Abid Khan, an accused in a 2011 case of attempt to murder registered at Govindpuri police station. He had come to the Delhi High Court in connection with his bail.

The police said that the accused has been identified as Mohd Sheru. “When he came out from Gate No. 7 of the court, an known person came from behind him and injured him with a blade. He sustained cut wound on his right cheek,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav adding that the injured victim went to the hospital for treatment himself.

The police said that a case under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the investigation is in progress, the DCP said. “The man detained is being examined in connection with the incident for further details” he said.