Man attacked in road rage incident
Updated: 18 August 2021 03:20 IST
A 20-year-old man was allegedly attacked in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.
Four minors have been apprehended in connection with the case.
The incident happened when the victim, Piyush, was driving his scooty and a group of men asked him for way. A fight broke out between the two sides. The group attacked him with a sharp object. Piyush, who runs an eatery, sustained injuries near his stomach, an officer said.
Piyush is said to be out of danger.
