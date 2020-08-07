Man arrested two days after raping minor

New Delhi

Kejriwal announces ₹10 lakh to family; DCW hits out at police over delay in arrest

Two days after a 12-year-old girl was raped and stabbed multiple times in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, the police on Thursday arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the case.

The girl is said to be undergoing treatment at AIIMS. Joint CP (Western Range) Shalini Singh said over 20 police teams of Outer district scanned more than 100 CCTVs in the area. In one of the footages, a suspect was seen. Further inquiry was done and the suspect was held for questioning.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. The accused, Krishan, is a resident of Mangolpuri. He was previously involved in a murder, attempt to murder and burglary. The case is under investigation,” said Ms. Singh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family of the 12-year-old. After meeting the victim’s family, Mr. Kejriwal had said: “According to doctors, she was admitted on Tuesday in a very serious condition. She has to remain under observation for the next 24-48 hours and is still very critical after surgery.” He had also said that he had spoken to the Police Commissioner.

‘Strictest punishment’

“The best lawyers will be put in court so that the strictest punishment is meted out to the accused. We are praying that she recovers soon,” the Chief Minister said.

Both Mr. Kejriwal and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal visited the hospital to meet the victim’s family.

Following the arrest, Ms. Maliwal said, “There should be no delay in justice. Rape cannot be allowed to become a common practice in the country.” Earlier in the day, she had hit out at the police over delay in the arrest.

DCW seeks report

The women’s panel also issued summons to senior policemen, seeking a detailed action-taken report in the matter on August 8.

“The girl has been brutally assaulted to the extent that every body part has injury marks. The DCP has been summoned so that details about the investigation can be known. What CCTV footage has been scanned? How many statements have been recorded so far?” Ms. Maliwal had said.

Stating that the accused should be sentenced to death, the DCW chief reiterated her demand of handing out the death penalty within a period of six months to convicts accused of sexually assaulting minors.

Following the incident, the police had registered a case under POCSO at Paschim Vihar police station.

An officer had said apart from the local police, a team of Crime Branch and Special Cell were also working in the case. They were making the list of locals who have left the area on the day crime took place. A separate team was working on technical surveillance to get a clue in the case.

Robbery motive

On Tuesday, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man, who also hit her face and head with a sharp object, at her home in west Delhi.

The accused had entered the house for robbery but on seeing the minor alone, he sexually assaulted her.

She had injuries all over her body.

The neighbours had said that on seeing the girl lying in a pool of blood, they had immediately informed the police and her parents.