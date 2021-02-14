Man arrested on charges of abduction and murder

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a man, and later calling his wife for ransom, in north-west Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, the police said on Saturday.
DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said the accused has been identified as Ranjeet Mehto, resident of Wazirpur village. The victim has been identified as Shyam Mohan Shukla, resident of Wazirpur industrial area.
The police on February 7 received a call regarding kidnapping for ransom from one Nirmala Devi who told the police that she had received a call from her husband’s mobile phone and the caller asking her to transfer ₹30,000 in a bank account. She then approached the police who initiated the probe and with the help of technical surveillance, arrested the accused who was later found to be involved in four other cases.
The accused allegedly told the police that a few days ago, he had a heated argument with Shyam after which he decided to take revenge. On February 6, he took the victim to a rented accommodation on the pretext of drinking where he stabbed him to death. “To earn quick money, he made a ransom call to the wife of the deceased. Further on his instance, a highly decomposed body of deceased was recovered from CSA Colony of Wazirpur industrial area,” said Ms. Rangnani.
