Man arrested from Mumbai for threat mails to Kejriwal

A 28-year-old man from Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly sending death threat emails to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell, Special Cell) Anyesh Roy said that the accused has been identified as Abhishek Tiwari, who works as a delivery man with a furniture distributor. Hailing from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, Tiwari is a resident of Mumbai’s Nala Sopara.

The police said that they had received a complaint last month from Mr. Kejriwal’s office stating that two emails were received at the CM’s official email address on July 25 and July 30 respectively with ‘Kill…kill…kill’ written in the subject line. Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections was registered and investigation taken up.

“With deep analysis of technical inputs, his location was traced to Nala Sopara, Mumbai, a densely populated, low-lying area.

The team in Mumbai searched through hundreds of chawls till the accused was finally nabbed,” Mr. Roy said.

Attention-seeker

During interrogation, Tiwari allegedly told the police that he is a school dropout and was not satisfied with his job and his life. “He wanted to do something big to draw the attention of people. He came up with the idea of sending threat emails to political leaders in July,” the officer said. The first email sent by the accused, the police said, was to a local municipal office-bearer of a political party in Mumbai but disappointed with the “lukewarm response”, he decided to send threat emails to political heavyweights.

“First, he sent the emails to the CM and then he sent another one about an impending bomb blast at the headquarters of a national political party,” Mr. Roy said.

The police claimed to have recovered the mobile phone which was used to send the threat mails; it has been sent for cyber forensic analysis.