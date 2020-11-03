Man arrested from Assam for harassing Delhi woman online

A 24-year-old man has been arrested from Assam for allegedly harassing a Delhi-based woman on social media and threatening to defame her by sharing her pictures online, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said the accused, Chandan Nath from Mangaldoi village in Darrang district in Assam, works at a mobile shop.

On September 30, the woman went to Malviya Nagar police station, alleging that an unidentified man was harassing her through chats and video calls on social media. She also told the police that he threatened to make her pictures viral on WhatsApp to defame her.

With the help of surveillance and technical analysis, the police managed to locate the mobile number of the accused and his location was traced to Mangaldoi.

A team was then sent to the location and he was nabbed from his village, the police said.

During interrogation, he allegedly told the police that he befriended people online and later threatened to make their chats and pictures viral to defame them.