Man arrested for threatening women on social media

December 07, 2022 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly creating fake Instagram ID and threatening women to marry him or else he would leak their objectionable videos, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Aman Yadav, is a resident of Subhash Nagar. The police said, on November 28, a woman lodged a complaint alleging she had received a threatening message from a fake Instagram profile where the person said that he would make an objectionable video of the victim viral if she did not get into a relationship with him.

DCP (Shahdara) said the police tracked the IP details of the accused’s Instagram page and the call details records of the accused person, which was revealed to be of Yadav. A raid was conducted and Yadav was arrested from his house in Subhash Nagar.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had created the fake ID on Instagram around a year and half and since then he was chatting with different victims. In the beginning, he started following the profiles of random women and sent messages to them. He has around 1,100 followers on his fake ID, majority of whom are girls,” the DCP said.

Once a girl texted him back, he sent threats to the women and told them that he will make their objectionable videos viral and attack them with acid. “Due to this, many girls used to meet him out of fear. He didn’t create any video and was only threatening them on a false pretext,” the DCP said.