  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE updates: Ronaldo dropped!

Man arrested for threatening women on social media

Accused used to scare his victims on false pretext that he would leak their objectionable videos

December 07, 2022 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly creating fake Instagram ID and threatening women to marry him or else he would leak their objectionable videos, the police said on Tuesday. 

The accused, identified as Aman Yadav, is a resident of Subhash Nagar. The police said, on November 28, a woman lodged a complaint alleging she had received a threatening message from a fake Instagram profile where the person said that he would make an objectionable video of the victim viral if she did not get into a relationship with him.

DCP (Shahdara) said the police tracked the IP details of the accused’s Instagram page and the call details records of the accused person, which was revealed to be of Yadav. A raid was conducted and Yadav was arrested from his house in Subhash Nagar.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had created the fake ID on Instagram around a year and half and since then he was chatting with different victims. In the beginning, he started following the profiles of random women and sent messages to them. He has around 1,100 followers on his fake ID, majority of whom are girls,” the DCP said.

Once a girl texted him back, he sent threats to the women and told them that he will make their objectionable videos viral and attack them with acid. “Due to this, many girls used to meet him out of fear. He didn’t create any video and was only threatening them on a false pretext,” the DCP said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.