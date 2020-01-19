Man arrested for stealing vehicles in city

A 30-year-old man was arrested from south Delhi’s Chhatarpur for allegedly stealing vehicles, the police said on Saturday.
Nazir from Chhatarpur had been evading arrest since November 2019, they said. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) A.K. Singla said Nazir was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest.
The arrest was made on Friday after the police received a tip-off about Nazir. At that time, Nazir was riding a motorcycle, which he had stolen from Jamia Nagar, Mr. Singla said. During interrogation, Nazir allegedly told the police that he heads a gang that steals vehicles and sells them using forged documents, the officer added. Two of Nazir’s associates were arrested last November and 11 stolen vehicles recovered from them.
