Man arrested for stealing silencers of vehicles; accomplice absconding

NEW DELHI

20 December 2020 00:31 IST

Police recovered stolen items, including phones, from him

Member of a gang, which allegedly is involved in stealing silencers of vehicles, has been arrested, an officer said on Saturday.

They added that they have recovered a silencer, one scooty, one motorcycle, three stolen mobile phones and tools from the accused, Zishan.

During the intervening night of December 18-19, a team was patrolling on Veer Hakikat Ray Marg when at 1.45 a.m., they spotted two persons coming on a two-wheeler from Masjid road. They tried to stop the duo but the latter sped off. The team chased them and nabbed the pillion rider. Meanwhile, the driver left the scooty at the spot and escaped.

Advertising

Advertising

During interrogation, he disclosed that to earn quick money, he used to steal silencers of vehicles and mobile phones with his accomplice Abuzar, who is a driver. Further, he disclosed that when the police nabbed them, they were on their way to steal silencer of a van in Jangpura and also sell stolen mobile phones.

“The accused said they used to the dust of precious metals, including platinum, palladium and other elements that remains in the exhaust system of car as catalytic converters. Abuzar would sell above costly items to someone in Seemapuri Delhi. Abuzar gave him ₹2,000/silencer. Manhunt on for Abuzar,”said DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena.