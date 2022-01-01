Man arrested for stealing money from ATM card

NEW DELHI

A 27-year-old man was arrested for withdrawing money from the account of a woman after changing her ATM card, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the accused has been identified as Ravi, a resident of Burari.

Police said that on Monday, a woman went to Inderlok for shopping and told her driver to stop the car at an ATM. When the victim inserted the card into the ATM machine, it didn’t work and an unknown person came to the ATM, who told her that she had wrongly inserted the card. He then took her card and changed it and later withdrew ₹38,500 from her account, police said.

During investigation, a suspected motorcycle was spotted in the CCTV cameras installed at Shastri Nagar metro station and it was traced to Ravi, who was arrested on Thursday. Cash worth ₹38,500 was recovered from his possession, Mr. Kalsi said, adding that the accused was involved in five criminal cases.