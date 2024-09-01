ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for stealing medical equipment from several Delhi hospitals

Published - September 01, 2024 12:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A medical representative was arrested for stealing equipment worth several lakh from hospitals in Delhi and Ghaziabad, the police said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested person, identified as Yogesh, 55, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, revealed to the police that he used to sell the stolen equipment online at a cheaper rate.

The matter came to light when Max Hospital in Saket reported that an indirect ophthalmoscope from its ophthalmology department, worth around ₹4 lakhs, was stolen on August 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police teams visited the hospital and collected the CCTV footage of the day of the crime.

A photograph of the suspect was developed through technical support and was circulated within the police net to get his identity, an officer said.

On August 29, the team members, while watching the CCTV footage of the hospital premises, spotted the suspect near the Outpatient Department in Max Hospital. A trap was laid and he was arrested, the officer added.

During his interrogation, Yogesh disclosed that he works for a company in Narayana Vihar, which supplies medical equipment to hospitals. He also said that he has been using the ID card of a Medical Equipment Representative of the same company to enter the hospitals from where he has stolen medical apparatus, which includes Yashoda Hospital in Kaushambi, the officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US