Man arrested for stealing medical equipment from several Delhi hospitals

A medical representative was arrested for stealing equipment worth several lakh from hospitals in Delhi and Ghaziabad, the police said on Saturday.

The arrested person, identified as Yogesh, 55, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, revealed to the police that he used to sell the stolen equipment online at a cheaper rate.

The matter came to light when Max Hospital in Saket reported that an indirect ophthalmoscope from its ophthalmology department, worth around ₹4 lakhs, was stolen on August 13.

A case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

Police teams visited the hospital and collected the CCTV footage of the day of the crime.

A photograph of the suspect was developed through technical support and was circulated within the police net to get his identity, an officer said.

On August 29, the team members, while watching the CCTV footage of the hospital premises, spotted the suspect near the Outpatient Department in Max Hospital. A trap was laid and he was arrested, the officer added.

During his interrogation, Yogesh disclosed that he works for a company in Narayana Vihar, which supplies medical equipment to hospitals. He also said that he has been using the ID card of a Medical Equipment Representative of the same company to enter the hospitals from where he has stolen medical apparatus, which includes Yashoda Hospital in Kaushambi, the officer said.