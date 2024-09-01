GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for stealing medical equipment from several Delhi hospitals

Published - September 01, 2024 12:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A medical representative was arrested for stealing equipment worth several lakh from hospitals in Delhi and Ghaziabad, the police said on Saturday.

The arrested person, identified as Yogesh, 55, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, revealed to the police that he used to sell the stolen equipment online at a cheaper rate.

The matter came to light when Max Hospital in Saket reported that an indirect ophthalmoscope from its ophthalmology department, worth around ₹4 lakhs, was stolen on August 13.

A case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

Police teams visited the hospital and collected the CCTV footage of the day of the crime.

A photograph of the suspect was developed through technical support and was circulated within the police net to get his identity, an officer said.

On August 29, the team members, while watching the CCTV footage of the hospital premises, spotted the suspect near the Outpatient Department in Max Hospital. A trap was laid and he was arrested, the officer added.

During his interrogation, Yogesh disclosed that he works for a company in Narayana Vihar, which supplies medical equipment to hospitals. He also said that he has been using the ID card of a Medical Equipment Representative of the same company to enter the hospitals from where he has stolen medical apparatus, which includes Yashoda Hospital in Kaushambi, the officer said.

Related Topics

arrest / crime / crime, law and justice / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.