Man arrested for stalking married woman

A 30-year-old man was arrested for threatening a married woman on social media only to profess his one-sided love, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rizwan Ansari who works as a jacket maker, revealed that he was tracking the victim’s movement since 2018, and when she refused his proposal, he threatened to leak her private pictures online and kill her, the police said.

Ansari is a resident of Chand Bagh in Bhajanpura.

On May 11, the police received a complaint from a man who alleged that Ansari was pressuring his wife to accept his love and threatened to kill her otherwise. Ansari would call the victim and often used abusive language, DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

It was later revealed that the accused befriended the victim on Facebook and was used to text her. He later became aggressive and kept insisting the victim meet him and accept his love, the DCP added.

The police analysed Ansari’s IP details using technical surveillance and nabbed him on Sunday.

According to police, Ansari revealed during interrogation that he befriended the victim on Facebook in 2018, after which they started talking, the DCP said. One day, after the victim provided him with her address, the accused went to her house and secretly clicked her pictures.

Ansari further said that when the victim refused to talk to him, he threatened her to share her photos and their chats on social media, the police said.

The mobile phone and all three SIM cards were seized by the police.