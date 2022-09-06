Man arrested for stalking girl, posting vulgar messages on social media

Accused posed as Army officer to befriend victim on social media platform

A 21-year-old man, who posed as an Army officer and befriended a Class XII student, was arrested for stalking her and posting vulgar messages on social media after she ended her friendship with him, the police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Aas Mohammed, had used a fake name to conceal his identity. He had introduced himself as Ashu Rana to the minor on social media platform where they became friends, the police said.

Multiple fake accounts

She also met him a few times when the accused revealed his original identity, the police said. The girl ended her friendship with the accused after her mother got to know about this. To defame and harass the 17-year-old victim, Mohammed created multiple fake accounts on social media. Later, the teenager filed a police complaint.

He contacted her friends and teachers through these fake profiles. He tried to extort money from them and when he failed to do so, he abused them and posted vulgar messages with the complainant’s photograph on social media to defame her,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

A case under Sections of 419 (cheating by personation), 500 (defamation), 354-D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and relevant sections of POCSO and IT Acts respectively.

During probe, details of alleged Instagram profile were obtained which ascertained the mobile number used for registration of the alleged profile was registered in the name of accused, a resident of a village in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he initially became friend with the victim on TikTok platform where they exchanged their mobile numbers. The police said Mohammad served as a cook on a contract basis in the Army at Kalina Cantt in Mumbai. His previous antecedents are being verified, the police said.