Man arrested for staging abduction to extort money from parents in Delhi

He had suffered losses in his business and decided to dupe his parents

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 17, 2022 01:33 IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly staging his abduction to extort money from his parents, here in Dwarka, the police said on Sunday.

DCP (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said the accused, identified as Prem Chand, had suffered losses in his business and thus decided to dupe his parents. On October 12, he called up his parents from an unknown number and claimed that he had been abducted by four to five people for a ransom of ₹2 lakh, the police said.

Call tracked

The parents then lodged a case of abduction. The police tracked the phone call and found it last active in Dhankot in Gurugram. 

“We reached the area with the family and found a suspect on a bike. The biker was trying to flee but we chased and eventually nabbed him. It turned out to be Chand, who revealed that that he had staged his abduction,” the police said.

On further interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had called his parents multiple times in order to threaten them that he had been kidnapped and to extort ₹2 lakh from them. “He wanted to get back his lost money to buy a car and run it as a taxi in Gurugram through an app-based cab aggregator,” the DCP said.

A case under IPC section pertaining to putting a person in fear of death in order to extort money has been lodged by Chand’s parents at the Chhawla police station, the DCP said.

