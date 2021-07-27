Man arrested for stabbing woman to death

A 51-year-old woman was stabbed to death on the middle of the road in Anand Vihar area on Monday evening, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said that the accused has been identified as Vedpal (42), a rickshaw puller. He was arrested from the spot.

Police said that they received information around 8 p.m. regarding stabbing of a woman. When they reached the spot, they found the woman lying on the middle of the road in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The victim, who used to work as a help in a hospital, was rushed to Dr. Hedgewar Hospital where she died during treatment. A murder case has been registered.

During preliminary probe, the police said that it has been revealed that the victim and the accused knew each other for over eight years. Further investigation is under way, the officer said