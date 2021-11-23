Man arrested for stabbing woman to death with scissors

New Delhi

23 November 2021 01:05 IST

Victim refused to have physical relations with the accused

The Delhi police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in south-east Delhi’s Okhla after she refused to have sexual relations with him.

The accused has been identified as Chand Alam and the deceased woman as Jharna. Chand allegedly stabbed Jharna in her neck with a pair of scissors that was kept in her bag as both of them used to sew clothes at the same factory in Pul Prahladpur.

According to the police, in 2015, the accused started working at an export company at Pul Prahladpur where he befriended the victim in the same factory.

Advertising

Advertising

Subsequently, they became friends and started spending time with each other. Soon, the woman started demanding money from him and he used to give her ₹6,000 every month.

Quarrel over man

However, in February, the accused came to know that Jharna had another friend Suraj. “A quarrel broke out between them over the issue and he stopped giving her money,” DCP (South-East) Esha Pandey said. Thereafter, in order to take revenge, he hatched a plan to kill her.

On November 21, the accused met the woman at Badarpur bus stop and took her to an abandoned quarter near a railway track in Okhla.

The accused forced her to have physical relations with her following which an argument started over the issue of friendship with Suraj.

“The accused knew that Jharna carried a pair of scissors in her bag for tailoring purpose. The accused took it out from her bag and stabbed her,” the DCP said. He then covered her body with a plastic sheet, the police said.