Man arrested for stabbing wife with screwdriver, biting her nose

January 09, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times with a screwdriver in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, officers said on Sunday. According to the police, the man, identified as 30-year-old Chetram, attacked his 26-year-old wife with a screwdriver and bit her nose after he was released from jail on January 3, to seek revenge for his arrest. He was earlier jailed for two days under Sections 107 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for allegedly assaulting his wife. A senior police officer said that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 324 of the IPC and that Section 326 is likely to be added after receiving the victim’s MLC report.

