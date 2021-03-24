Man arrested for spitting on roti

NEW DELHI

24 March 2021 23:49 IST

Accused was identified after video of incident went viral

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing him spitting on ‘roti [flatbread]’ just before putting them in the oven, the police said on Wednesday.

In the video, the man can be seen spitting on the roti just before placing them inside a tandoor. The accused has been identified as Khalik from Kishanganj district in Bihar, they said.

A senior police officer said that the video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

After the video went viral, the police examined it and identified the accused.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the accused was arrested on Monday, the officer said. A challan has been issued to the owner of the hotel for allegedly running it without a license.

The hotel is closed since then, the police said.

Earlier, two men were arrested after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing one of them kneading dough at a local hotel in west Delhi and the other spitting on the roti just before putting it in the oven.