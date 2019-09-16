Man arrested for shooting at woman in Narela

A day after a woman was shot at when she intervened in a fight between a couple in outer north Delhi’s Narela, the accused has been arrested, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said Javed, a bad character of Narela, has six cases registered against him. He was nabbed from Smriti Van and a loaded pistol was recovered from his possession.

Raids conducted

“Many teams conducted raids at his suspected hideouts in Laxmi Nagar, Jahangirpuri, Swaroop Nagar and Safiabad,” Mr. Sharma said.

On Friday night, Rachna was shot at when she intervened in a fight between Javed and his wife.

The police said Javed had an argument with his wife on Friday morning after which he dropped her to her parental house in Narela’s sector B2 where Rachna lives on the first floor.

Around 9.30 p.m., Javed returned and forced his wife to come with him. When she and her family members refused, an altercation broke out and Rachna intervened. Javed took out his pistol and fired; the bullet hit Rachna’s abdomen after which she was rushed to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the police added.