Man arrested for shooting at teenager

In an alleged case of road rage, an 18-year-old youth was shot at by two persons when the victim asked them to park their car properly in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur, the police said on Monday.
DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that one of the accused, identified as Chetan, a graduate pursuing a diploma in pharmacy, has been arrested while the other, identified as Manoj, is absconding.
The police said that around 10 p.m. on Sunday they received a call regarding an incident of firing.
When a police team reached the spot, they were told that the victim, Prabh Preet Singh, had been taken to AIIMS and that he had sustained two bullet injuries on his right leg.
At the hospital, the injured stated that he was eating golgappas with his friends Sujal and Raman when the incident happened. “The victim had asked the accused to park their car properly. This made the accused furious and they fired at Prabh after which they fled the spot,” Mr. Thakur said.
The police said that Prabh and Mr. Chetan were acquaintances.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath