Man arrested for shooting at teenager

Victim had asked accused to park vehicle properly

In an alleged case of road rage, an 18-year-old youth was shot at by two persons when the victim asked them to park their car properly in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur, the police said on Monday.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that one of the accused, identified as Chetan, a graduate pursuing a diploma in pharmacy, has been arrested while the other, identified as Manoj, is absconding.

The police said that around 10 p.m. on Sunday they received a call regarding an incident of firing.

When a police team reached the spot, they were told that the victim, Prabh Preet Singh, had been taken to AIIMS and that he had sustained two bullet injuries on his right leg.

At the hospital, the injured stated that he was eating golgappas with his friends Sujal and Raman when the incident happened. “The victim had asked the accused to park their car properly. This made the accused furious and they fired at Prabh after which they fled the spot,” Mr. Thakur said.

The police said that Prabh and Mr. Chetan were acquaintances.