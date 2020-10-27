Man arrested for sexually assaulting friend

New Delhi

27 October 2020 00:20 IST

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his friend in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri, the police said on Monday.

On October 19, the police was informed that a woman was lying injured under a footover bridge in Harkesh Nagar. She was shifted to AIIMS. Her husband said she had gone missing on October 18.

CCTV footage and technical surveillance helped police nab the accused, who allegedly told them that he was in a relationship with the victim.

Advertising

Advertising