Man arrested for sending threat texts

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending abusive and threatening messages to his friend’s husband in north-east Delhi, the police said on Friday.

DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the accused, Shahbaaz, a resident of Mustafabad, was arrested on Wednesday.

During interrogation, he allegedly said he sent the messages to the complainant, Imran, and his family on the request of his friend who had strained relations with her in-laws and wanted to harass them. The police also found text messages between Shahbaaz and the woman. Efforts are being made to trace her, they said.