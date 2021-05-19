Man arrested for selling donated oxygenconcentrators

NEW DELHI

Accused tried to make up for losses incurred in his own business

A 47-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling oxygen concentrators, which his Indian friends in China had sent as charity, at high prices.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that the accused has been identified as Harminder Singh, resident of Tilak Nagar.

The police said that an information was received about a person indulging in selling of oxygen concentrators which were actually meant for charity.

According to the information, he was to come near a hotel in Paschim Vihar. The police said that a trap was laid. A head constable posed as customer to whom the accused asked for ₹1 lakh for the machine. The accused was then arrested.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that he is in the business of fabrics and has friends in China who had sent oxygen concentrators to him to donate them to needy individuals and organisations. However, he gave only 16 in charity and kept six for selling purposes. “He wanted to make up for losses incurred by him in his own business, he planned to sell the remaining six oxygen concentrators at ₹1 lakh each,” Mr. Singh said.