Delhi

Man arrested for selling donated oxygenconcentrators

A 47-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling oxygen concentrators, which his Indian friends in China had sent as charity, at high prices.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that the accused has been identified as Harminder Singh, resident of Tilak Nagar.

The police said that an information was received about a person indulging in selling of oxygen concentrators which were actually meant for charity.

According to the information, he was to come near a hotel in Paschim Vihar. The police said that a trap was laid. A head constable posed as customer to whom the accused asked for ₹1 lakh for the machine. The accused was then arrested.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that he is in the business of fabrics and has friends in China who had sent oxygen concentrators to him to donate them to needy individuals and organisations. However, he gave only 16 in charity and kept six for selling purposes. “He wanted to make up for losses incurred by him in his own business, he planned to sell the remaining six oxygen concentrators at ₹1 lakh each,” Mr. Singh said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2021 11:56:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-arrested-for-selling-donated-oxygenconcentrators/article34601010.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY