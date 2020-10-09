Man arrested for robbing people after offering them lift

New Delhi

09 October 2020 00:42 IST

Accused posed as crime branch official; two of his accomplices on the run

A man who would pose as a crime branch official, offer to drop people in his car, rob money from them and even withdraw cash using their ATM cards by threatening them at a gunpoint has been arrested in Trilokpuri, Delhi police said on Thursday.

Mukesh, the accused, would at times carry wireless sets to appear convincing as a CBI or crime branch official before his targets. He would then befriend the target, usually at a bus stop, by pretending to travel in the same direction as the person’s destination.

An associate of Mukesh would then arrive in a car and offer them a lift. When the target would get into the vehicle, another man already seated in the vehicle would play messages on the wireless set to mislead the victim into believing that he is a CBI or crime branch official.

Then, at an isolated place, they would rob the person at gunpoint. They would also withdraw money from their victims’ bank accounts using their ATM cards, a police officer said. They would drop the victim at a “safe place” and escape in the vehicle, the officer said.

Police said the matter came to light after several such incidents were reported to them. On June 30, a man complained to police that he was robbed by the gang of ₹1,70,000 when he was going to Burari in North Delhi.

“On Wednesday, we got a tip about Mukesh, the leader of the gang. He was evading arrest in several cases of robbery, kidnapping, theft and cheating and was at his house in Trilokpuri. Our team laid a trap and arrested him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said.

During interrogation, Mukesh disclosed that he and his two accomoplices, both residents of Trilokpuri, were robbing people by posing as police officials, Mr. Singh said.

Mukesh was wanted in eight cases of robbery, kidnapping and cheating in South and Trans Yamuna area in Delhi, according to police. Police are now trying to nab his associates.