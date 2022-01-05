Man arrested for robbing duo of ₹50 lakh

A 27-year-old man was arrested for robbing two persons of ₹50 lakh by thrashing them with helmets and threatening them with a knife and gun, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Yadav said that the accused has been identified as Manpreet Saini, a resident of Delhi's Karala, who was previously involved in over 25 cases including robbery and snatching among others.

On December 27 last year, as asked by their employer who is a businessman, Lucky Mehra and Harvinder Singh were returning via Tilak Nagar flyover after collecting a payment of ₹50 lakh from Vikas Puri when the two accused riding a motorcycle intercepted them and tried robbing their shoulder bag. But when they resisted, the accused duo fired two rounds in the air and thrashed them with helmets.

Police said that Outer North’s special staff received information about one of the accused involved in the robbery case. Investigators found that the accused were changing their mobile phones frequently and were using international numbers.

One of the accused was traced caught from Rohini sector 25 when he came there to meet one of his friends.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he and his two associates Subhash and Pradeep got the information from one of the workers of the businessman that a huge payment is to be received by the businessman from someone in the Vikas Puri area.

On the day of the incident, the two associates of the arrested accused went on a motorcycle and followed the businessman’s employees from Vikas Puri. They robbed the bag containing cash and fled from the spot.

From the robbed amount, the arrested accused received ₹25,000 as part payment, of which ₹10,000 has been recovered, police said adding that teams are looking for the absconding accused.