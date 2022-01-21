DelhiNew Delhi 21 January 2022 01:27 IST
Man arrested for raping minor girl in Shahdara
Case lodged under POCSO Act
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Shahdara’s Geeta Colony, the police said on Thursday.
The police received a call at 3.30 p.m. that a few people were beating up a man in Safeda Jhuggi for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused was identified as Nasarul who used to work as a tailor.
The police team took him into custody and the minor girl was sent for medical examination.
A case under the POCSO Act has been lodged at the Geeta Colony police station on the complaint of the mother of the girl.
