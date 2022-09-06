‘Army man’ held for raping, cheating CISF constable on pretext of marriage

He posed as an Army officer, siphoned off ₹28 lakh from victim

Staff Reporter New Delhi
September 06, 2022 01:22 IST

A 28-year-old man raped a paramilitary woman constable on the pretext of marriage after posing as an Army officer. He also siphoned off ₹28 lakh on the promise of providing government jobs to her kin, the police said on Monday.

The victim, a constable with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), said in her complaint that she came in contact with the accused, Deepak Kumar, through a matrimonial website, where he impersonated himself as a Major serving in the Army.

Blackmailed victim

Promising marriage, Kumar raped her and on the false promise of providing jobs in the Army and Bihar Police to her relatives, he siphoned off ₹28 lakh. He had recorded the incident and used it to blackmail the woman, the police said.

A police team from Delhi’s Bindapur traced him to Patna in Bihar. Kumar, his family members and at least 30-40 others attacked the police team that arrived to arrest him. However, he was eventually nabbed, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Kumar has been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC at Bindapur police station in Dwarka here.

Kumar, belonging to Arwal district in Bihar, is a science graduate. After having failed to crack government job exams, he started duping people, the police said.

