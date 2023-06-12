ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for raping 13-year-old girl in north Delhi

June 12, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man, identified as Abhishek, 19, has been arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl inside a vehicle in north Delhi’s Burari. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

A man, identified as Abhishek, 19, has been arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl inside a vehicle in north Delhi’s Burari, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place on June 8 around 7.30 p.m. when the victim and her friend, also a minor, were walking near their homes, said a senior police officer. “Abhishek offered to take the victim on a ride, took her to an isolated place in Ajit Vihar and raped her inside the vehicle,” the officer added. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US