Man arrested for raping 13-year-old girl in north Delhi

June 12, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

A man, identified as Abhishek, 19, has been arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl inside a vehicle in north Delhi’s Burari, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place on June 8 around 7.30 p.m. when the victim and her friend, also a minor, were walking near their homes, said a senior police officer. “Abhishek offered to take the victim on a ride, took her to an isolated place in Ajit Vihar and raped her inside the vehicle,” the officer added. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.