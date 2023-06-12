HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for raping 13-year-old girl in north Delhi

June 12, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A man, identified as Abhishek, 19, has been arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl inside a vehicle in north Delhi’s Burari.

A man, identified as Abhishek, 19, has been arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl inside a vehicle in north Delhi’s Burari. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

A man, identified as Abhishek, 19, has been arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl inside a vehicle in north Delhi’s Burari, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place on June 8 around 7.30 p.m. when the victim and her friend, also a minor, were walking near their homes, said a senior police officer. “Abhishek offered to take the victim on a ride, took her to an isolated place in Ajit Vihar and raped her inside the vehicle,” the officer added. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.