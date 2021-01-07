Man arrested for posing as senior bureaucrat and doctor to cheat public

Two mobile phones, SIM cards, fake ID cards of city hospitals recovered from his possession

A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as senior bureaucrat and assistant professor at AIIMS and cheating people, the police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Devendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. The police said that Mishra posed as a senior bureaucrat (Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health) and also AIIMS assistant professor.

On December 28, the police got information that Mishra was posing as a visiting faculty at AIIMS cardiology department and at the Army Hospital, Delhi Cantonment, and also as an adviser in NITI Aayog, a senior police officer said.

“On Tuesday, he was apprehended from central Delhi,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said on Thursday.

Two mobile phones, three SIM cards, fake ID cards of various city hospitals and ₹68,000 were recovered from his possession, the police said.

Interrogation revealed that Mishra completed his diploma in lab technician from Devi Ahilya Paramedical College, Indore in 1995. He came to Delhi in 2008 and started his blood collection centre at Vinod Nagar, Laxmi Nagar. However, due to loss in business, he closed the centres later, the police said.

Thereafter, he started using his contacts and posing as senior bureaucrats and doctors of prestigious hospitals to cheat people.

He approached DM, Aligarh, U.P. for issuing a gun licence to one Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Aligarh, in lieu of money, the police said.

In 2016, he opened a clinic at Paliya, Lakhimpur Kheri, U.P. in the name of Shraddha Mother and Child Clinic where he claimed to be a doctor at the clinic and used his forged ID card of AIIMS to cheat people, the police said.