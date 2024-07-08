Man arrested for posing as salesman of electric scooters, defrauding customer of ₹2 lakh

A man was arrested for posing as the manager of an electric scooter company and defrauding a ‘client’ of over ₹2 lakh, said police on Sunday.

The accused, Sunny Kumar Agnihotri, allegedly quoted a fake price for electric scooters to the victim, who was looking to purchase them for a private hospital he works at, said an officer.

“A cyber complaint was received at the Dwarka cyber police station, wherein the complainant was searching online to buy electric scooters and bikes for hospital use. He was subsequently approached by the accused, who initially quoted a fake price,” DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The complainant agreed to purchase eight electric bikes and scooters, and paid a total of ₹2.63 lakh to the accused, which included a booking amount and some other payments, the DCP added.

The complainant told the police that after he made the payments, the accused switched off his mobile, leading him to realise he had been duped.

“A non-bailable warran twas issued against the accused on Wednesday, and he was subsequently arrested from Dhanbad in Jharkhand,” the DCP said.

The police added that while they are yet to recover the defrauded amount from the accused, their investigation has suggested that he was also selling bank accounts for a 20-30% commission rate.

“He is a member of a gang, and teams are working to nab his gang members in Dhanbad,” police said.